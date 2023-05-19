Home » G7 in Japan, the leaders of the countries plant a tree at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial – Video
World

G7 in Japan, the leaders of the countries plant a tree at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial – Video

by admin
G7 in Japan, the leaders of the countries plant a tree at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial – Video

I leader del G7, Joe Biden, Fumio In person, Emmanuel Macron, Georgia Melons, Olaf Scholz, Rishi Altar, Justin Trudeauand European leaders, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, they planted a tree at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial.

This is how the G7 summit in Japan opened. Gathering the Big Seven at the site of the explosion of the first nuclear device in a conflict is an event of great symbolic value, above all – observe Italian sources – in light of the threats of resorting to atomic weapons repeatedly voiced by Russia in recent months.

The work of the G7 will start at 1.30pm local time (6.30am in Italy) with the lunch of the heads of state and government, dedicated to cooperation and the global economy. Then there will be a first session on Ukraine, followed by one on Indo-Pacific security, disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation

Next article

“Depleted uranium ammunition depot hit, toxic cloud towards Europe”

See also  Russian Ministry of Defense: The Russian army destroyed 320 Ukrainian troops in one day and destroyed the armament of the Nikolayev shipyard jqknews

You may also like

attacked a base with 150 Russians – Corriere...

Applause from Sicilian industrialists for changes to the...

Slovakia, the alleged instigator of the murder reporter...

Photo with AI of indigenous activist draws attention...

Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital after 45...

METHOD AGENCY AND “MONDO DESIRE” PROJECT AWARDED AT...

Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life...

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

US press distorts or ignores violent Jewish-supremacist Flag...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy