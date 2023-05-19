G7 in Japan, the leaders of the countries plant a tree at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial – Video

I leader del G7, Joe Biden, Fumio In person, Emmanuel Macron, Georgia Melons, Olaf Scholz, Rishi Altar, Justin Trudeauand European leaders, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, they planted a tree at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial.

This is how the G7 summit in Japan opened. Gathering the Big Seven at the site of the explosion of the first nuclear device in a conflict is an event of great symbolic value, above all – observe Italian sources – in light of the threats of resorting to atomic weapons repeatedly voiced by Russia in recent months.

The work of the G7 will start at 1.30pm local time (6.30am in Italy) with the lunch of the heads of state and government, dedicated to cooperation and the global economy. Then there will be a first session on Ukraine, followed by one on Indo-Pacific security, disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation