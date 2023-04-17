G7 meeting: German foreign minister criticizes China for pushing its own rules

17.04.2023

At the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan, German Foreign Minister Berberk criticized China’s actions in the Indo-Pacific region as a threat to the international order. On Taiwan, Belbook said Europe could not turn a blind eye to violations of international law.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Bell Bock said in Nagano, Japan on Monday (April 17) that Germany’s partners in the region have now experienced first-hand how China increasingly wants to replace the existing rules with its own rules. Generally binding international rules. Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Fangsei has previously called for a unified stance on Beijing.

Belbook gave examples of China‘s violations in the Indo-Pacific, saying that China used military lasers on coast guard ships and fishing boats in the region, ignored arbitration rulings, and reclaimed seas to build islands.

Bellbock said that Germany cannot “close its eyes” in the interests of economic cooperation with China if it is a matter of violating international law. On Taiwan, the Green Party politician said: “We are here to make it clear that if there is a violation of international law, then Europe cannot turn a blind eye.”

Belbook: Europe can’t be limited to defending its own peaceful order

The German foreign minister stressed the importance of cross-regional cooperation with countries that “believe in a rules-based international order”. European countries cannot “retreat into our snail shells”, she said. Europe cannot be limited to defending its own peaceful order.

G7 foreign ministers show solidarity at meeting



The two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers sought to reach an agreement on China‘s stance. Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng said that the international community is at a historical turning point. He called on the G7 to show the world strong unity and defend “an international order based on the rule of law”. G7 includes Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

In the bilateral talks during the G7 foreign ministers meeting, they also showed a consistent position. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the conversations so far “have all brought our positions closer together.” French Foreign Minister Colonne said: “We are united and we are clearly sending the same signal to the world.”

A U.S. warship sails through the Taiwan Strait during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers. The US Navy said the destroyer USS Milius “routinely” passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. It was the first U.S. Navy operation in the Taiwan Strait since January.

Last week, Beijing concluded a three-day rim of Taiwan military exercise, encircling the island.

Ukraine war: Crackdown on arms supply to Moscow

In addition to China and Taiwan issues, the war in Ukraine is also the top agenda of the G7 foreign ministers meeting. Belbook said the coalition backing Kiev was stronger than ever last year. “With our help, Ukraine has survived Russia’s energy war and winter offensive over the past few months.”

The German foreign minister said no one knew when Russia would be willing to negotiate peace, “but we as the G7 did everything we could to give Ukraine the ability to freely determine its future.” The goal, she said, was “a lasting, just peace,” not a “grave As dead as a reward for the atrocities of the invaders.”

G7 foreign ministers announced “tightened” sanctions against Russia, but did not mention specific measures. They also agreed to step up efforts to crack down on supplying Moscow with weapons and circumventing sanctions.

G7 foreign ministers (the first on the left in the picture is Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the EU External Relations Action Agency)



In addition, the agenda of the meeting of foreign ministers in Japan also includes the crisis in Afghanistan and Myanmar, climate protection and the threat of nuclear weapons. China and North Korea were also on the agenda for Saturday’s working meal. Belbook supported taking Japanese and South Korean concerns about the North Korean missile test seriously, saying the latter was “at least carried out with China‘s tolerance”.

