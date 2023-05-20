G7, Meloni-Macron face to face in Hiroshima. Waiting for Zelensky

The meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron lasted about 45 minutes, on the sidelines of the G7 work in Japan. The face to face after the solidarity expressed by Macron to Italy affected by the flood with a tweet in Italian and French in which he assured that France is ready to give “any useful help”. The last two-way meeting took place about a month ago in Brussels, on the sidelines of the EU Council.

Work at the summit continues pending the arrival of Ukrainian President Zelensky: “At the national level, we will use existing tools, review their effectiveness and develop new ones if necessary to discourage and counter the use of coercive economic measures”. It is one of the passages of the joint declaration of the G7 leaders at the end of the working session on economic resilience and security