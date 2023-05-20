Home » G7, Meloni-Macron face to face in Hiroshima. Waiting for Zelensky
World

G7, Meloni-Macron face to face in Hiroshima. Waiting for Zelensky

by admin
G7, Meloni-Macron face to face in Hiroshima. Waiting for Zelensky

The meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron lasted about 45 minutes, on the sidelines of the G7 work in Japan. The face to face after the solidarity expressed by Macron to Italy affected by the flood with a tweet in Italian and French in which he assured that France is ready to give “any useful help”. The last two-way meeting took place about a month ago in Brussels, on the sidelines of the EU Council.

Work at the summit continues pending the arrival of Ukrainian President Zelensky: “At the national level, we will use existing tools, review their effectiveness and develop new ones if necessary to discourage and counter the use of coercive economic measures”. It is one of the passages of the joint declaration of the G7 leaders at the end of the working session on economic resilience and security

See also  «We want to remain an open society»- Corriere TV

You may also like

How Barak Behar came to FK Crvena zvezda...

Udinese – The eve of the match has...

“An epilogue that the fans didn’t deserve”

Angel kisses and licks Zvezdan’s feet Entertainment

Ex Udinese – Soppy unfortunate year / Muscle...

Marcelo Xavier, former head of Brazil’s agency for...

Lidija Vukićević on variety show | Entertainment

Second day of the G7 in Japan, Zelensky...

In Iran, the death sentences were carried out...

What happens between Luciano Spalletti and Aurelio De...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy