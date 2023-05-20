G7, Meloni sees Zelensky and Macron. Early return for the premier. Solidarity from Biden

Q&A between Trudeau and Meloni on LGBT rights

An “exchange of views” on LGBT rights: this took place, as reported on the website of the Canadian presidency, between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during the bilateral meeting held in Hiroshima before the start of the work of the G7. According to the Canadian media present at the first part of the bilateral meeting, Trudeau said he was “concerned by some” of the positions “that Italy is taking on LGBT rights”. The premier, reads the Canadian note, “responded that her government is following the decisions of the courts and is not deviating from previous administrations”.

The meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the occasion of the G7 in Hiroshima, Meloni is visibly altered by the words of the Canadian politician on LGBTQ rights (photo by Ipp)

G7: leaders, “united in sanctions on Russia, clampdown on diamonds”

“We stand united in imposing coordinated sanctions and other economic actions to continue to undermine Russia’s ability to wage its illegal aggression” on Ukraine. Thus the leaders of the G7 in the joint declaration underway in Hiroshima, a declaration resulting from the second working session on the war in Ukraine, while the news of the arrival of President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima is still fresh. In the final statements, there is also room for a tightening on diamond exports. “In order to reduce the revenue that Russia deriving from the export of diamonds – the document reads – we will continue to work closely to limit the trade and use of diamonds extracted, processed or produced in Russia”, with ” the objective of ensuring the effectiveness in the implementation of future coordinated restrictive measures, including through tracking technologies » of the stones.

«Moscow threats unacceptable, nuclear war cannot be won»

“Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, undermining of arms control regimes and declared intention to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are dangerous and unacceptable.” The leaders of the G7 underline this in their declaration on nuclear power at the Hiroshima summit. We recall the declaration in Bali of all the leaders of the G20, including Russia. In this context, we reiterate our position that threats by Russia to use nuclear weapons, let alone any use of nuclear weapons by Moscow in the context of its aggression against Ukraine are inadmissible.”

During the G7 working dinner, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shows the leaders images of the flood that has hit Italy, and Emilia Romagna in particular, in the last few hours, Hiroshima, 19 May 2023 (Ansa)

«New sanctions to weaken Russian war machine»

The G7 agreed on new sanctions to “sacken Russia’s war machine”. This can be read in a statement by the leaders of the Big Seven, meeting in Hiroshima, and dedicated to Ukraine. In order to reduce Russia’s revenues, diamond exports have come under fire: to this end, “we will continue to work closely to limit the trade and use of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia, committing ourselves with key partner in order to ensure the effective implementation of coordinated restrictive measures, including through tracking technologies.

China stone guest

In a summit that looks to the Pacific, where China is the stone guest, Meloni will underline, among other things, the importance as a “middle sea” between the two oceans of that Mediterranean which will be at the center of the 2024 summit in Italian guide. And he will reiterate the importance of changing the paradigm in relations with the southern hemisphere, starting with Africa, with the aim, as Italian sources explain, of “growing together, not at the expense” of developing countries.