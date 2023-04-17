G7 summit: progress in abandoning fossil fuels in all sectors and stop the new plastic pollution by 2040. Italy: “Full satisfaction with the objectives achieved”

SAPPORO. Important decisions were taken during the G7 Summit for Climate, Energy and the Environment which was held in Sapporo in Japan. The main points are: progress in the abandonment of fossil fuels in all sectors, even if no new deadline is set, but the aim is net zero by 2050. Furthermore, by 2040, a stop to the new plastic pollution. The conclusions of the Japanese summit also mention the importance of biofuels in decarbonising the auto sector, in view of the 2035 appointment to replace diesel and petrol engines in new cars. Biofuels, of which Italy is a producer, are associated with synthetic ones in the final statement. Minister Pichetto highlighted the importance of “restarting the European dialogue on the subject”.

Announcements at the G7

Climate change, energy, biodiversity, oceans, circular economy, resource efficiency and pollution are the themes of the works. G7 environment and climate ministers have announced a goal of ending new plastic pollution in their countries by 2040, according to a statement released after talks in Sapporo, northern Japan on Sunday: “We are committed to ending plastic pollution, with the ambition of reducing further plastic pollution to zero by 2040,” they said. The goal can be achieved thanks to the circular economy and the reduction or abandonment of disposable and non-recyclable plastics.

Environment ministers also pledged to ‘accelerate’ the phase-out of fossil fuels in all sectors, but without setting a new deadline. They also called on other countries to do the same. “We underline our commitment, as part of a global effort, to accelerate the unabated phasing out of fossil fuels so as to reach net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest,” they said in a statement after the talks. in Sapporo, Northern Japan.

The Italian delegation was led by the Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, accompanied by the Deputy Minister, Vannia Gava.

«The three global crises represented by climate change, loss of biodiversity and pollution, must be tackled simultaneously and effectively»: this is what the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security said, speaking in the plenary session that kicks off the G7. «The transformation of our economies can only take place through sharing with all economies, developed and not. The national dimension and cooperation between G7 countries are not enough, we need to go beyond our borders and open up to collaborations with other countries, the G20 in particular”.

“We are facing an unprecedented energy crisis. The general objective to be promoted by the G7 is to accelerate the transition towards net-zero emissions systems, ensure the necessary security of supplies and promote investments in the most strategic supply chains. The most important signal that the G7 can give is that of firmness in not retreating, rather accelerating, towards decarbonisation» said the minister. “In recent years – recalls Pichetto – Italy has invested heavily in energy efficiency”, which the Minister defines as “the first among fuels, which allows decarbonisation, savings and growth at the same time”. «Particular attention – he said – should be paid to the most vulnerable segments of the population. On the decarbonisation of the electricity sector – said Pichetto – the growth of renewables and storage can be enabled by new market rules, without the need for huge public resources. We expect to install over 70 GW of renewables in the next 7 years».

“On the transport side – said Pichetto – Italy intends to invest in all climate-neutral solutions capable of rapidly reducing emissions”. The minister highlighted the importance of “a strong boost, also with public resources, to the development of the electric recharging infrastructure”. “The transition – added the minister – will have to take place guaranteeing the security of supplies. It is therefore essential to diversify supply also through new gas infrastructures, as well as through market rules and commercial agreements. Draft of a path already started with success in Italy, in answer to the Russian aggression of the Ukraine and that aims to make our country – concluded Pichetto – a leading energy hub”.

Minister Gilberto Pichetto in the final session of the G7 then declared that “Italy strongly appreciates the excellent work carried out by the Japanese Presidency, which with dedication and perseverance has facilitated the definition of the final document, in particular the attention paid to environmental issues and the protection of biodiversity”. “An important goal is the goal of reducing further plastic pollution to zero by 2040,” continued Pichetto, who formally assumed the presidency of the G7 which will be led by Italy from 2024.