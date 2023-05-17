G7, the Meloni government postpones decisions for the Silk Road

HIROSHIMA – It won’t be the Silk Road to monopolize Giorgia Meloni’s bilaterals at the Japanese G7. It will not be the dilemma over the cancellation of the Belt and Road that will embarrass the premier in the presence of Western leaders and, in particular, of Joe Biden. Or at least, so hopes Palazzo Chigi.

The reason is that Italian diplomacy would have asked for and with difficulty obtained an American approval in principle to move the moment of the decision on the renewal of the memorandum to the autumn.