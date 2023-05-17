Home » G7, the Meloni government postpones decisions for the Silk Road
World

G7, the Meloni government postpones decisions for the Silk Road

by admin
G7, the Meloni government postpones decisions for the Silk Road

HIROSHIMA – It won’t be the Silk Road to monopolize Giorgia Meloni’s bilaterals at the Japanese G7. It will not be the dilemma over the cancellation of the Belt and Road that will embarrass the premier in the presence of Western leaders and, in particular, of Joe Biden. Or at least, so hopes Palazzo Chigi.

The reason is that Italian diplomacy would have asked for and with difficulty obtained an American approval in principle to move the moment of the decision on the renewal of the memorandum to the autumn.

See also  9 “Breakthrough Infections” Overseas: Taiwan Command Center: The global epidemic shows signs of heating up | Wuhan Pneumonia | Vaccines | Overseas Immigration

You may also like

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Chinese medicine is gaining more and more admirers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy