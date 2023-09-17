G77+China Summit Calls for New Economic Order and South-South Cooperation

The summit of the intergovernmental group of 77+China concluded in Havana this Saturday with a call for enhanced cooperation between nations of the global south and a demand for a new economic order based on solidarity and taking into account the needs of developing countries. The summit, hosted by Cuba, brought together representatives from 134 countries and adopted a joint declaration entitled “Current development challenges: role of science, technology, and innovation.” The closing of the summit marked the establishment of September 16 as the Day of Science, Technology, and Innovation in the South. The summit was attended by 31 heads of State and Government, including the Secretary General of the United Nations, who emphasized the need for global action to address inequalities and ensure a fair transition to a digital economy. The summit’s main conclusions include a call for a change in the international economic order, a commitment to promote South-South cooperation and multilateralism, rejection of extraterritorial laws and unilateral sanctions, and a recognition of the need to address climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The summit also announced Mexico’s return to the G77 Group after leaving in 1994.

