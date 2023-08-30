Gabonese Military Seizes Power After Controversial Election Results

Gabonese Military Seizes Power After Disputed Election

In a surprise turn of events, Gabonese military officers have taken control of the country, declaring that they are seizing power. The announcement came just moments after President Ali Bongo Ondimba was declared the winner of a disputed election, extending his family’s reign over Gabon.

The military, claiming to represent the country’s “defense and security forces,” made the announcement on national television. They cited their intention to defend peace and put an end to the current regime. Shortly after, coup leaders announced that Bongo was placed under house arrest.

Videos shared on social media show Gabonese citizens celebrating in the streets of the capital, Libreville, and applauding the coup leaders. However, CNN has not been able to independently confirm these reports or reach the Gabonese government for comment.

In their broadcast, the military officials stated that the election results would be annulled, and all institutions of the Republic, including the government and constitutional court, would be dissolved. The country’s borders would also be closed. The military urged the people of Gabon and the diaspora to remain calm.

The situation in Gabon has raised concerns about instability in the region, particularly following a series of military coups in neighboring West and Central African countries in recent years. The African Union suspended Niger’s membership after its military junta seized power in July.

Gabon’s political scene has been marred by controversy for years. Father Bongo, who ruled the country for 42 years, established a one-party system and only allowed multi-party rule in 1991. Ali Bongo took over from his father in 2009 and has faced ongoing criticism and protests over his presidency.

Before the recent election, tensions were high, with international observers raising concerns about a lack of transparency. The opposition accused Bongo of electoral irregularities. The EU’s foreign policy chief has warned that a military coup in Gabon would increase instability in the region.

This is not the first time Gabon has experienced unrest. In 2016, violent protests erupted when Bongo was re-elected for a second term, resulting in the torching of the parliament building. In 2019, a failed coup attempt took place, with soldiers storming state media headquarters. Gabon’s defense and security forces intervened to end the coup and arrest those involved.

The situation in Gabon is developing, and the international community is closely monitoring the events unfolding in the country. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has stated that France is following the situation closely. The future of Gabon remains uncertain as the military takes charge.

