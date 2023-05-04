Gabriel Dek injury at Partizan Real Madrid | Sports

The Real basketball player will certainly not be able to play in the “master’s team”.

An important Real Madrid basketball player Gabriel Dec injured himself on match against Partizan in Belgrade, after the black and white wing center Zek Ledej fell on his leg. The Argentinian was screaming in pain, he was crying on the floor and while being carried to the dressing room, and it is certain that he will have a break – certainly until the end of the season.

As he stood over Dek, Leday also held his head and watched in disbelief as his rival writhed in pain. The fans booed Deko as he was carried off the field, and Leday also seemed to be in shock at what happened. Basketball players and members of Real’s administration watched in disbelief as they were left without one of the best basketball players, a former NBA winger.

In the next, fifth game, Partizan will be stronger for Kevin Panther, Aleksa Avramović will certainly be absent, while it is also completely clear that Dek will not be able to play, and the question is also what will happen to Vincent Poirier, who left only in part of the second game of this series.

Real Madrid won Thursday night in Belgrade and without Dek in the end defended the advantage by which they prevented the black and whites from using the second “match ball” to qualify for the final tournament of the Euroleague.