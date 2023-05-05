Home » Gabrijel Dek was injured Sport
World

by admin
The Real basketball player will certainly not be able to play in the “master’s club”.

Source: Mondo/U. Arsic

An important Real Madrid basketball player Gabriel Dec injured himself on match against Partizan in Belgrade, after the wing center of black and white Zek Ledej fell on his leg. The Argentinian screamed in pain, he cried both on the floor and while being carried to the dressing room, and it is certain that he will have a break – certainly until the end of the season.

While standing over Deko, Ledej also held his head and watched in disbelief as his rival writhed in pain. The fans booed Deko as he was carried off the field, and it seemed that Ledej was also shocked by what happened. The basketball players and members of Real’s board watched in disbelief as they were left without one of the best basketball players, a former NBA winger.

In the next, fifth game, Partizan will be stronger for Kevin Panther, Aleksa Avramović will certainly be absent, while it is also completely clear that Dek will not be able to play, and the question is also what will happen to Vincent Poirje, who appeared only in part of the second game of this series.

Real Madrid won in Belgrade on Thursday and without Deko in the end defended the advantage by which they prevented the black and whites from using the second “match ball” to qualify for the final tournament of the Euroleague.

