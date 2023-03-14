Want to supplement your life with useful gadgets? Perhaps our recommendations will be useful to you.

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

Between daily obligations, the time we devote to loved ones and well-deserved rest, we often don’t get to deal with changes that could positively affect our lives. Fortunately, the market is full of various devices and accessories that can be very useful, and we present five of them gadgetsthat you didn’t even know you needed.

Controller and phone holder

The smartphones in our pockets aren’t just devices for communicating and scrolling through social media, they can be as useful as we let them be. With that in mind, one way they can be useful to us is as portable gaming consoles.

By portable console, we don’t mean playing mobile titles that rely solely on touch controls. While games like this have their place in our user experience, a true gaming experience requires a controller. Whether you’re using an iPhone or Android, controller connections are supported, and a large number of titles within the app store allow them to be used.

Although there are dedicated controllers that connect directly to smartphones via the USB-C port and “hold” them in place by their design, these devices require a significant cost. However, if you own a console of this or previous generation, you only need one accessory – a phone holder for the controller. Whether you’re playing titles from the available app store, getting nostalgic with emulators, or streaming your favorite games, your phone will take on a whole new dimension, and you’ll have a seamless gaming experience on the go.

Rechargeable batteries

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

We doubt we’ll get you hot water by telling you that rechargeable batteries exist, but we don’t often see their use in everyday life. Justifiably, some people simply do not need this type of battery, and by that group of people we mean those who only see AA or AAA batteries when they change them twice a year in their watch or remote control.

However, parents of younger children know how expensive battery-powered toys can be, and we’re sure gamers who use wireless controllers without built-in batteries feel the same, and so do many others.

Although the initial cost is significant – rechargeable batteries cost more, and you need to buy a charger – take our word for it that this investment pays off in the long run, and if you decide to do it, we’re sure you’ll wonder why you ever used disposable batteries. .

Portable batteries (Power Bank)

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

If you are often on the move, we are sure you know how difficult it is to charge the battery of the devices we carry with us. That’s why it’s important to always have a portable battery, also known as a Power Bank, in your backpack.



Whether you want your smartphone to last the day or you are a user of an IQOS smokeless device that does not produce smoke and ash and needs to be recharged, portable batteries of different sizes, capacities and charging speeds are available to you, and the choice is entirely up to you.

All you need to do is remember to charge the portable battery, and when your devices run out of power when you don’t have an outlet, just connect them via cable and go about your day as if nothing happened.

Adapters for cables

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

Although The European Union recently passed a law which obligates all manufacturers of portable electronics to implement a USB-C port on their devices, we are still a long way from December 28, 2024, when this law will begin to apply. However, devices that don’t use this port won’t magically disappear that day. All portable electronics that were sold on that date will be able to continue to be sold, and there are undoubtedly devices you own that do not use the new standard.

How many times have you been looking for a specific cable, but people around you can only offer you a connection that your device simply does not support? We are sure that this number is not small, so it is important to ensure that you never find yourself in such a situation again, and the solution is simple – adapters.

These accessories are cheap enough that you won’t feel the cost, but also tiny enough that you can take them everywhere with you. The selection of adapters is quite diverse, and we have no doubt that you will find the combination you are looking for and cover your needs.

Smart light bulbs

While keeping up with the ever-advancing technology can be very exhausting, don’t ignore smart light bulbs that come in a variety of forms and functions.

If at this moment you may not be able to imagine a situation in which you need to control the light bulb using your smartphone, believe us, that will change extremely quickly when you go to bed tired and forgot to turn off the light.

Depending on the manufacturer, there are applications available to control these devices, and you can also manage them through pre-built functions within your phone’s operating system. From changing the color of the light and creating a certain atmosphere in the room to setting it to turn on and off at a certain time, there are a handful of possibilities that smart bulbs offer, and we’re sure you’ll find a way to add them to your everyday life.