Home » Gagi Nikolić entered the field and knocked down a basketball player | Sport
World

Gagi Nikolić entered the field and knocked down a basketball player | Sport

by admin
Gagi Nikolić entered the field and knocked down a basketball player | Sport

A thoughtless move by Gagi Nikolić.

Source: ABA league/Dragana Stjepanović

The MZT basketball players defeated the Kozuva team on their home court in the quarter finals of the North Macedonian Championship with a score of 83:69. However, the result of this match fell into the background due to a truly incredible move by the former coach of Borac, Dragan Nikolić, who is currently leading the MZT team from the bench.

In the middle of the second quarter, with the score 28:32 for the guests, the former coach of Borca entered the court and knocked down the opposing basketball player, thereby ending Kozuv’s counterattack.

There was almost a major conflict, but luckily the judges calmed down the situation.

Look at this situation:

See also  Vremenska prognoza Saturday 1 April 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

You may also like

Video on peace, young altar servers awarded in...

Ajax lost to PSV in the 2023 Cup...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 01 May...

Arrows at Murdoch and age jokes Biden’s grand...

Russia will break up into warring states Info

Fuel shortage in Cuba | Info

curtain for Elly Schlein before the election tour

a peace mission between Russia and Ukraine is...

Francis: “Willing to do anything for peace in...

Dinamo Zagreb champion of Croatia 2023 against Hajduk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy