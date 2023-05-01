Gagi Nikolić entered the field and knocked down a basketball player | Sport

A thoughtless move by Gagi Nikolić.

Source: ABA league/Dragana Stjepanović

The MZT basketball players defeated the Kozuva team on their home court in the quarter finals of the North Macedonian Championship with a score of 83:69. However, the result of this match fell into the background due to a truly incredible move by the former coach of Borac, Dragan Nikolić, who is currently leading the MZT team from the bench.

In the middle of the second quarter, with the score 28:32 for the guests, the former coach of Borca entered the court and knocked down the opposing basketball player, thereby ending Kozuv’s counterattack.

There was almost a major conflict, but luckily the judges calmed down the situation.

Look at this situation: