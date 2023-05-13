Gaia Aglieri Rinella will represent the boys and girls

by palermotoday.it – ​​1 minute ago

Cefalù has a new mini-mayor: it is Gaia Aglieri Rinella and she was proclaimed this morning together with the mini-giunta and the municipal council of boys and girls. The ceremony took place in the council chamber of the town hall at…

