Giovanni Galeone once again has his say on the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri. Here are his words to Gazzetta dello Sport: “I heard it before Fiorentina, but not on the eve of theEuropa League. At this point I’ll call him for the spice. After the draw with Nantes I also saw him on television and I was sorry, also because he is always serene and calm with me. Getting nervous is not like him, who as a good Livornese is always ironic and with a joke for every situation, but you have to understand it. Here I am! Do you think it’s easy to handle such a situation? Max has taken all of Juventus on his shoulders, with great responsibility… Allegri is doing much more than just being a coach and after the sting of -15 he compacted the team and scored points. They have won 44 on the pitch, the same as second-placed Inter. And on paper, the Nerazzurri are the strongest team in Serie A.” THE FUTURE – “Who would Allegri need more at Juventus? Marotta. Balanced and experienced manager, knows football and talks to the coach. It is no coincidence that Max reached the Champions League final twice with him. And together with the managing director of Inter a sports director like Giuntoli or Massara would also be needed. Look what Giuntoli did in the summer: everyone cried for the farewells of Insegne, Koulibaly and the other big names, and the Napoli director together with Spalletti bought some fantastic players. We haven’t talked about Max’s future yet. Not just him, but I would also see it abroad, where it could have gone in the past. I would recommend a trip to England.”