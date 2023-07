MOSCA – Mark Galeotti he doesn’t like to speculate. “The truth is, we don’t really know what’s going on. We don’t know where it is Evgeny Prigozhinwhere it is Sergey Surovikin, what will happen to what remains of Wagner. To answer these questions, we still have to wait, ”he says on the phone with Republic the director of Mayak Intelligence, as well as the author of over 25 books on Russia including The Wars of Putin: from Chechnya to Ukraine.

