The war against Ukraine is destabilizing Russia and a coup is increasingly likely. The former speechwriter of Vladimir Putin

Abbas Galyamov says in an interview with Cnn that a military coup is becoming a possibility in Russia: “The Russian economy is deteriorating. The war is lost. There are more and more corpses returning to Russia, so the Russians will have more difficulties and will try to find an explanation why of all this, looking at the political process and answering yourself: ‘Well, this is because our country is ruled by an old tyrant, an old dictator,'” Gallyamov said.

Within a year, adds the political analyst, “when the political situation will change and an unpopular and hated president will be at the head of the country, and the war will be really unpopular, and it will be necessary to shed blood for this, at that time a coup d’état will become a real possibility.”

Gallyamov also said he believes Putin could cancel the presidential election scheduled for March 2024. “Judging by his actions, when he presses on something unnecessarily, he really could cancel the election: without victory over Ukraine, he will have a hard time with the Russians. The Russians don’t need him if he’s not strong. He could really declare martial law and cancel the election,” he told the US broadcaster.