After Warner Bros. and Rocksteady yesterday presented the new gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewe now offer it to you in the Italian subtitled version so as to allow you to better understand the dialogues between the characters.
We also show you the new behind the scenes of the game, always subtitled in Italian, in which the developers tell us the main elements of the game’s story.
Here are the two videos, enjoy!
MX Video – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
