by admin
At the beginning of the U.S. stock market on September 26 (Monday), as of press time, gaming stocks were higher, and Melco Crown Entertainment (MLCO.US) rose nearly 22%.Wynn Resort(WYNN.US) rose more than 10%,Sands(LVS.US) rose more than 9%, and MGM (MGM.US) rose 3%. On the news, Senna Fernandes, Director of Tourism of the Macao Special Administrative Region, said that mainland tour groups to Australia and electronic endorsements are expected to be implemented by the end of next month, and said that “extensive groups” should not be the future product direction, but should be “high-quality products”.

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu

