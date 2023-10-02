Gandhi, a new biography on the UN Day for Non-Violence

Listen to the audio version of the article

Approved a few years ago by the UN to mark the anniversary of Gandhi’s birth on 2 October, the International Day of Non-Violence aims to spread the message of a culture of peace and tolerance and is a source of inspiration for non-violent movements throughout the world. world. This day also represents an opportunity to commemorate the life and thoughts of Gandhi, almost a symbolic break from the war of attrition in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than a year and a half. Putin and Lavrov say they are willing to negotiate, but without a ceasefire (perhaps thinking of Trump’s possible return to the White House); Zelensky wants more powerful means from Biden for the counter-offensive, which has not yet taken off (knowing that, without the new weapons, he would lose).

Gandhi, prophet of non-violence and father of modern India

Photogallery24 foto

View

Coinciding with the anniversary of Gandhi’s birth, Mimesis editions publish the volume “Gandhi – A life for non-violence and democracy” (202 pages, 18 euros). Simonetta Casci wrote it, former professor of South Asian history at the universities of Bologna and Pavia and visiting professor at the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. In the book the author underlines how Gandhi’s doctrine perfectly embodies the intertwining of non-violence and democracy. We retrace the significant stages in the life of the Indian intellectual and politician, analyzing the originality of his thought, which re-evaluated philosophical and political concepts through criticism of Indian tradition and Western modernity. Attentive to pragmatic action, thanks to his strong charisma Gandhi managed to promote his thoughts in order to reach those who were still excluded from the public sphere.

In the first pages the book describes the period that took Gandhi from his native Porbandar (today’s state of Gujarat, in western India) to London and then to South Africa. Through an ethical vision of politics, Gandhi developed the doctrine of satyagraha (firmness of truth), as an innovative method of non-violent struggle, which elaborated the concepts of ahimsa (non-violence) and satya (truth), inserting them into a more broad, as he later demonstrated in the political action carried out in India. «In this way – writes the author – through the various mobilizations launched against the British raj (government), it gave substance to a nationalism very different from that of the West, demonstrating that the true achievement of independence (swaraj) did not only mean liberation from foreign domination, but rather depended on the internal regeneration of the individual. Precisely for this reason, he simultaneously combined the fight against the colonial state with a constructive program, placing the village at the center of the Indian world and outlining an original concept of democracy aimed at guaranteeing the active participation of the community. This innovative interpretation of participatory democracy, based on non-violence, contributed to accentuating the universal character of his message.”

The 1930 march against the salt tax (on which the British had a monopoly) challenged the legitimacy of the colonial government by demonstrating the moral superiority of the struggling Indians. Although suspended by Gandhi, the Salt March was a success and favored the resolution to introduce the fundamental rights of the individual in the future Indian Constitution, presented by Gandhi together with Nehru in front of the Congress and voted unanimously. Defined as Mahatma (great maha, atma soul) by the poet and philosopher Tagore (Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913), Gandhi reluctantly accepted the title. He did not like to be defined as Mahatma and, with irony, he said that there was no point in talking about his “followers”, because it was already a good thing if he managed to follow himself.

Village self-sufficiency and khadi cotton

Gandhi believed that independence was impossible to achieve if India’s social ills were not resolved. In addition to overcoming the conflict between Hindus and Muslims, according to him it was essential both the formal abolition of the “untouchables” (individuals of the lowest social status, located outside the four traditional castes, who carried out professions considered impure) and the achievement of village self-sufficiency. Through the campaign for the diffusion of khadi (hand-spun and woven) cotton, Gandhi intended to counteract the destruction of Indian textile production by the British textile industry, transforming indigenous cotton into a national symbol and promoting it as a tool for the rebirth of villages and the democratization of Indian society. «He conveyed his message – we read in the book – thanks to an extraordinary performative skill: not only did he reduce his clothing to a dhoti (the traditional Indian male garment, long and knotted around the waist) and a shawl, both in khadi cotton, but he dedicated part of his time every day to spinningan activity carried out intentionally even during his travels and the plenary sessions of the Congress, with the hand spinning wheel (charkha)”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

