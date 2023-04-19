Garage collapse in New York: one dead and four injured

The death toll from the collapse of a garage in southern Manhattan is one dead and four injured, hospitalized. The property is located near Pace University, about half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

According to reports from the authorities, it is believed that six people were inside the structure at the time of the collapse. One person was found dead when rescuers arrived, four were hospitalized, a sixth person did not require medical attention.

According to the first reconstructions, the parking lot is located at 57 Ann Street, between Nassau Street and William Street in New York. The floors of the three-story building collapsed at around 4:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m. in Italy, crushing cars underneath, New York Fire Department spokeswoman Amanda Farinacci said.

Images circulated on social media show wrecked cars, a large chasm in the floor and a cloud of smoke rising from the building.

According to initial reports, the firefighters were able to quickly identify the people involved with the use of drones and a robot dog.

