PADUA – Fear this evening, March 13, around 7 pm in Bassanello where some garages in the basement of a condominium of 12 residential units in…

PADUA – Fear this evening, March 13, around 7 pm in Bassanello where some garages in the basement of a condominium of 12 residential units in via Cardinale Bessarion have collapsed. We are about a hundred meters from the river crossing Bacchiglione. A was formed in a garage chasm, inside was a car that was damaged.

The alert to the emergency numbers was immediate. The firefighters, the Suem 118 doctors and the local police arrived on the spot. The area has been cordoned off. The families of the condominium have been evacuated and will spend the night away from home.

A disabled resident with walking problems was taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution. The work of the firefighters continued throughout the night to verify the static nature of the building. In fact, there is the fear that other garages in the condominium are also at risk of collapse. A little nervousness among those present was inevitable, but the evacuation activity took place without particular impediments.

Escorted by the firefighters, the residents of the condominium will be able to return home escorted in the next few days to recover their personal belongings.

