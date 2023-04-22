Garbage in a building in Belgrade | Info

In the Belgrade neighborhood of Vojvoda Vlahovića, neighbors were shocked when they saw that half of the floor was covered with garbage.

Street cleaning was organized in the Belgrade neighborhood of Vojvode Vlahovića on Saturday. and the tenants of one building made a complete mess in front of their own and their neighbors’ doors. As can be seen in the photos sent to the MONDO editorial office by a reader, in front of their home there is garbage scattered.

“The neighbors whose apartment is on the right in the photo constantly leave garbage in a bag in front of their door. I don’t know what happened today, but garbage was scattered all over almost the entire floor. There are also discarded diapers in the corridor of the building. I think this is really terrible,” the interlocutor told our portal.

He added that on Saturday, a large number of people in this neighborhood collected garbage for hours on the streets, while one of his neighbors decided to scatter garbage around the building. Many people leave garbage in bags in front of their doors, and such behavior annoys many neighbors.



Let’s remind you, about a week ago, a photo was published on social networks showing the tenants leaving a bag with garbage in front of the apartment. A message was written next to it: “This is what it looks like when a poor person in a 100-square-meter apartment has no place for their own garbage.” This photo caused a lot of comments on social networks.

