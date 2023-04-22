Home » Garbage in a building in Belgrade | Info
World

Garbage in a building in Belgrade | Info

by admin
Garbage in a building in Belgrade | Info

In the Belgrade neighborhood of Vojvoda Vlahovića, neighbors were shocked when they saw that half of the floor was covered with garbage.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/MONDO

Street cleaning was organized in the Belgrade neighborhood of Vojvode Vlahovića on Saturday. and the tenants of one building made a complete mess in front of their own and their neighbors’ doors. As can be seen in the photos sent to the MONDO editorial office by a reader, in front of their home there is garbage scattered.

The neighbors whose apartment is on the right in the photo constantly leave garbage in a bag in front of their door. I don’t know what happened today, but garbage was scattered all over almost the entire floor. There are also discarded diapers in the corridor of the building. I think this is really terrible,” the interlocutor told our portal.

He added that on Saturday, a large number of people in this neighborhood collected garbage for hours on the streets, while one of his neighbors decided to scatter garbage around the building. Many people leave garbage in bags in front of their doors, and such behavior annoys many neighbors.

Let’s remind you, about a week ago, a photo was published on social networks showing the tenants leaving a bag with garbage in front of the apartment. A message was written next to it: “This is what it looks like when a poor person in a 100-square-meter apartment has no place for their own garbage.” This photo caused a lot of comments on social networks.

See also  The rapper's crazy escape: in Wisconsin it is massacre at the Christmas parade

(WORLD)

You may also like

The wreckage of the Japanese prisoner of war...

mainz beat bayern | Sport

Russian government expels German diplomats, claiming Germany expelled...

un super Minopoli vince i 3 memorial

Bakhmut, this is how you fight in the...

Jordan: an Italian tourist died in Petra

pickets in Westminster- TV Courier

The Danish left abandons the Palestinians – breaking...

Foreign citizens and diplomats will be evacuated from...

Sudan: clashes intensify, first evacuations begin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy