The scenes of garbage on the streets in Sutomor for days shocked both residents and tourists.

After the scene from the beach in Sutomor in Montenegro, in which a large amount of garbage is noticeable, residents and tourists are appalled by the amount of garbage that is in front of a large number of houses and villas. The footage has surfaced on social networks, showing garbage that, according to locals, has been standing for days and spreading an unpleasant smell in the neighborhoods.

