Marchena’s Martian Sound is one of the oldest competitions on the Andalusian scene. Not for this reason it is oblivious to new trends and in this eighteenth edition it has been reflected.

On March 24, the final was held live at the Pepe Marchena Auditorium and there came together a shortlist of antagonistic proposals, on paper.

On one side, the people of Malaga Living Camboya, whose acid rock already knows the sweetness of success in this type of dating. For another Pableau, more established in the current urban scene, but with a curious touch of French disco that was brought to Cádiz from Gallic lands. Halfway the lustful and cosmopolitan sounds of Garcia Picassoa highly personal project by this Berlin-based man from Granada who perfectly manages the codes of the most exuberant pop with roots.

The jury opted for an artist from Granada who is currently in the firing squad, I am justis his latest single that heralds an increasingly anticipated long debut.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

