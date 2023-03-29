The laziest cat in the entertainment world has just arrived at Giraffes. There are three mugs with prints of Garfield and stylized handle with a miniature feline, in addition to a support plate that also serves as a base for the mugs, which are stackable and make a beautiful decorative object. The back of the mugs features iconic quotes from the character.

This year, the gluttonous kitten will complete 45 years of history. The satire created by cartoonist Jim Davis was so successful that it was turned into animation, book, film, musical, video game and even amusement park attraction in the USA: Silverwood and Kennywood.

The gifts are already on sale at Giraffas restaurants and can be purchased with the purchase of a children’s combo, Giralanche or Giraprato. They will also be sold individually from R＄20.00 or at a promotional price from R＄9.90 when purchasing any dish or sandwich.

Garfield’s campaign will be available for a limited time or while supplies last.

