The founding guitarist of Lynyrd Skynyrdthe American rock band formed in 1964, and the last original member of it, Gary Rossingtonhas died at the age of 71, as announced by the band on social networks.

“It is with our deepest condolences and sadness that we are forced to report that today we have lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington,” the band announced on Facebook. “Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and his family in heaven and he is happy, as he always has been. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

The life of Rossington was surviving: a 1976 car crash that inspired “That Smell,” and then the 1977 plane crash that killed them Ronnie VanZant, Steve Gaines y Cassie Gaines. Besides, Rossington he was hospitalized several times due to heart problems in recent years and, in 2021, he left the band, as the trips were negatively affecting his blood oxygen levels.

Lynyrd Skynyrd they were from their creation one of the most emblematic and influential groups of what is known as southern rockalthough his name went further, becoming one of those rock groups that established itself among the classics of American rock.

