Gas at 214 euros per megawatt hour, up 21% in a single session at the Ttf, and electricity that continues to fly above the critical threshold of 500 euros on the Italian market. Energy prices now seem unbridled, especially in Europe – where we are discounting the further collapse of Gazprom’s supplies – but also in many other areas of the world: even in the United States, Nymex gas has returned to trading at a high of 14 years, over 9.5 $ / mmBtu.

Italy in suffering

Unfortunately Italy is once again among the countries …