Home World Gas at 214 euros (+ 21%), electricity still above 500 in Italy
World

Gas at 214 euros (+ 21%), electricity still above 500 in Italy

by admin
Gas at 214 euros (+ 21%), electricity still above 500 in Italy

ServiceCollapse of flows from Russia

The race in energy prices now seems unbridled and our country is among the most affected by the increases. However, the flows from Algeria rise and the TAP excludes the stop in August

by Sissi Bellomo

Gas at 214 euros per megawatt hour, up 21% in a single session at the Ttf, and electricity that continues to fly above the critical threshold of 500 euros on the Italian market. Energy prices now seem unbridled, especially in Europe – where we are discounting the further collapse of Gazprom’s supplies – but also in many other areas of the world: even in the United States, Nymex gas has returned to trading at a high of 14 years, over 9.5 $ / mmBtu.

Italy in suffering

Unfortunately Italy is once again among the countries …

See also  Vaccine donation pledge at the closing of the G7 summit is long overdue-chinanews

You may also like

United Kingdom, fear of the TV debate between...

Jiang Feng: See how Wu Ahping’s confession on...

Are the Europeans who are accustomed to installing...

Athens tries to take a selfie as soon...

China vs USA: military threat grows in Taiwan

Almost all of France sounded drought alarm, 90...

The Taiwan military exercise imitated Ukraine to dig...

After 20 years, Khalid Ahmed Qasim, “the artist”...

Hong Kong exports unexpectedly shrank 6.4% in June,...

France, a model with a hijab on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy