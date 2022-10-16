The price of natural gas reached its lowest levels since the end of June in the Amsterdam market (-7.68% to 142 euros) and in London (-7% to 261.35 pence), with storage in EU at 91% and over a thousand terawatt hours of methane in the deposits around the Old Continent. But the worries in view of the arrival of the bad season remain very strong, with the hope that Europe will be able to find the square as soon as possible with a truly effective agreement to counter the expensive energy.

«Good discussion with the members of the College. Good progress has been made in implementing the roadmap presented to leaders at the informal summit in Prague “, tweeted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, announcing the approval of” another package of legislative proposals “at the next meeting. of the European executive on Tuesday. This new proposal, according to the rumors on the eve, will not directly address the issue of the “price cap” on gas, contrary to what is hypothesized by a number of countries including Italy, since at the level of the leaders there was no agreement and why the German line would continue to prevail. The Commission’s plan will therefore end up directly on the table of the 27 European leaders who met on 20 and 21 October for the Council. On 25 October, the Energy Affairs Council will return to express its opinion on the legislative proposal, which can only have a green light in November, when the Czech presidency of the EU will convene a new extraordinary meeting of energy ministers.

Risk of being left without

Meanwhile, in Italy, the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi has returned to warn about the risks for next winter. “We have achieved our gas storage targets by reaching over 92%,” he explained during the Mezz’Ora in più on Rai Tre. “But if all the conditions are not met, such as the regasifiers, we will enter into crisis for the winter”, he warned, explaining that the gas stored amounts to “10.8 billion cubic meters which will be used to face the peaks of the winter, generally January and February. While our country consumes 75 billion cubic meters every year ».

In detail, on the storage front, Italy is just under 94%, with over 181 terawatt hours of stocks. In Germany, the Federal Network Agency registered inventories at 95.14%, with over 220 terawatt hours stored, reaching the target set for November 1 next 15 days in advance. On the other hand, France is close to 99%, with storage for almost 131 terawatt hours. Levels that according to analysts, together with weather forecasts on the climate in Europe, have pushed down the price of methane, together with the availability announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the construction of a hub for Russian gas in his country, after the bilateral with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. A structure that would strengthen the position of Turkey, already today at the center of a network of several gas pipelines connected to the Caspian Sea, Russia, the Balkans, Greece and therefore Italy. One way not to stop imports of Russian gas into Europe, even if France has already rejected the plan with a note from the Elysée last Thursday. However, even according to the president of the German Federal Agency Klaus Mueller, the gas stored in Germany so far “will help in the winter, but the stocks alone are not enough”. According to him, with the current volumes it will be possible to cover only two cold months and the country needs to arrive at next February 1st with “still 40% of the stocks” available. Hence the invitation to “use gas sparingly”.