BRUSSELS – The European Commission intends to present a five-part plan to member countries in order to tackle the energy crisis. Two days after an expected meeting of the energy ministers, the community executive briefly outlined a series of measures. Among these, in addition to the desire to ask energy companies to pass excess profits to the Member States, there are also binding targets for saving electricity.

The Brussels request

In a brief press conference in Brussels on Wednesday 9 September, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen explained that Brussels intends to propose to governments “binding targets for saving electricity during periods of high consumption”. The measure comes after, before the recent summer break, the Twenty-seven had agreed to save gas on a voluntary basis from August to March for a total of 15%.

The second measure concerns companies that do not use gas to produce electricity and that at the moment, since the price of electricity is linked to the price of hydrocarbon, are enjoying amazing profits. The European Commission proposes to give the money to governments so that they can use it to reduce electricity bills. According to the Financial Times, the ceiling on the profits of these specific companies should be based on a maximum price of 200 MWh.

The reactions of the states

This measure (called revenue capture in English) risks causing controversial reactions in the ranks of the Member States. Poland, for example, considers it a fiscal measure and therefore to be approved unanimously. Warsaw also wants full freedom in the use of money. In Italy, however, some specialists do not say they are convinced of the usefulness of the measure: they point out that in the country the production costs of renewables are high and that the use of gas in national energy production remains considerable.

The third measure would include a solidarity contribution from the oil companies. At the same time, Brussels proposes to help member countries to offer state guarantees to utilities and forced to pay very high prices for gas (today the cost of gas is 12 times higher than a year ago). Finally, fifth and last measure, the Commission intends to put a cap (still not specified) on the price of Russian gas by pipeline, and possibly on that of other importing countries (including by ship).