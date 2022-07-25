Listen to the audio version of the article

On the one hand, no step backwards on the initial objective: to reduce gas consumption in the EU by 15%, to adapt to the “worst case scenario” of a stop in Moscow supplies. On the other hand, stricter criteria to activate the state of emergency and some exceptions for countries less connected to the EU or more linked to Russia. This is the picture that is announced in view of the Extraordinary Energy Council under construction on 26 July in Brussels. The summit will revolve around the proposal, put forward by the Commission, to cut EU gas consumption by 15% to adapt to a complete stop of flows from Russia. The Czech presidency, in agreement with the EU executive, has presented some amendments to the text to meet the requests of the member countries. These include the possibility that the Commission or the request of five (and no longer three as initially foreseen) Member States declare the energy alert and the need for the alert itself to be approved by a qualified majority of the Council. The aim of the Czech presidency is to reach an agreement by 26 July at the latest.