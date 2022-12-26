Home World Gas, Erdogan: “Discovered a reserve of 58 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea”
Gas, Erdogan: "Discovered a reserve of 58 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea"

Gas, Erdogan: “Discovered a reserve of 58 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that his country has discovered a natural gas reserve of 58 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea.

“Our drilling vessel Fatih discovered 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves at a depth of 3,223 meters underwater,” Erdogan said in his address to the nation after the cabinet meeting, the agency reported. Anadolu.

“With this new discovery, our gas reserve in the Black Sea has increased by 170 billion cubic meters and reached a total of 710 billion cubic meters,” Erdogan added. “The natural gas we discovered in the Black Sea – he continued – is equivalent to 1 trillion dollars on international markets with today’s figures. Our new discovery will open the door to similar discoveries at other geological deposits in the region. We will start new drilling as soon as possible.”

Finally, the Turkish leader stressed that “we are determined to ensure that Turkey is the energy center of the Caspian, the Mediterranean and the Middle East”.

