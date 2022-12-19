Listen to the audio version of the article

The energy ministers of the countries of the European Union have agreed on a maximum ceiling for the price of gas: a spokesman for the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the Union, announced on Twitter.

L’Hungary voted against the agreement while Holland and Austria they abstained. However, the qualified majority required for approval was reached. Germany, which had expressed its fears in recent weeks, ultimately voted in favour.

European sources have indicated that the energy ministers have set a “price cap” for gas at quotas 180 euro / Mwhmuch lower than the 275 euros proposed in November by the European Commission.

According to the document seen by the Reuters agency, the roof could go off from 15 February forthcoming and will not apply to over-the-counter transactions, however the Commission may propose amendments to include derivative contracts traded on unregulated markets. This was agreed by the energy ministers, according to EU sources.

According to European sources, the difference between the price of the TTF and the global reference indices is set at 35 euros, as envisaged in the latest proposal from the Czech presidency. The necessary days – in which the price must exceed 180 euros per megawatt hour – for the correction mechanism to trigger three remain.