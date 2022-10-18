Listen to the audio version of the article

Brussels – In the midst of the energy crisis, the European Commission proposed today, Tuesday 18 October, a mechanism for correcting gas prices. The proposal comes after months of pressure from many countries.

Speaking to a group of European newspapers, including Il Sole / 24 Ore, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans explained that “the set of measures presented at EU level should allow us to overcome two or three difficult winters”. Community measures so far have mainly focused on demand – with increased energy savings and more effective use of renewable sources.

From the price cap to a new index on the GL, all the EU proposals



In the package just presented, the European Commission also aims to work on the supply side, putting its hand to gas market prices, which have risen enormously in recent months in the wake of the war in Ukraine. The proposal will only partially appeal to governments, such as the Italian one, who hoped for a gas cap tout court. “We have prepared well for the winter ahead, filling our gas reserves, saving energy and finding new suppliers – said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Strasbourg -. We can now deal with excessive and volatile prices. We will introduce a temporary mechanism to limit excessive prices this winter as we develop a new benchmark so that liquefied gas is traded at a fairer price. ‘

The Commission proposal does not include operational details that will have to be negotiated later, explains a Community official. In the documentation distributed by Brussels it is foreseen that the mechanism will be introduced “when necessary”. The proposed measure is the result of a compromise between different national sensitivities, which will have to agree on non-trivial technical details – for example: when and at what level to activate the mechanism.

Meanwhile, the European Commission will work on a new index that sets the price of liquefied gas, which is increasingly used in member countries. Among its proposals presented today, Brussels also proposes a mechanism that reduces the volatility of gas prices on the derivatives market within 24 hours. Furthermore, the community executive has decided to allow companies to use any public guarantees as collateral in the purchase of energy packages.