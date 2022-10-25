With the arrival of the first cold weather it is likely that we will end up regretting it, but today there is too much gas in Europe to heed the market signals: at the Dutch TTF the hourly price has even briefly plunged negative, about $ 15 per megawatt hour below zero. In practice, those who had gas available, at some time of the day on Monday 24 October, offered to pay out of their own pockets in order to get rid of it. An anomalous situation, reminiscent of what happened to oil …