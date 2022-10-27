Listen to the audio version of the article

The President of the Lebanese Republic Michel Aoun signed on October 27 in Beirut part of the documents necessary to formalize the expected agreement with Israel, a country formally enemy of Lebanon, for the definition of the maritime border between the two countries and the consequent division of energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The announcement of the signing was made a short while ago in a joint press conference between the vice president of the Lebanese parliament Elias Abou Saab and the American special envoy Amos Hochstein, who arrived in Beirut last night. The Israeli government then approved the agreement. “This is a political success – Prime Minister Yair Lapid said – Not every day an enemy state recognizes Israel, with a written agreement, in front of the international community”.

No meeting between the two delegations

The vice president of the Lebanese parliament Elias Abou Saab specified that the second part of the documents that will be exchanged, thanks to the United States, with Israel, will be signed by Lebanese delegates in the ceremony scheduled this afternoon at the UN base in Cape Naqura along the Blue Line of demarcation between the two countries. US envoy Hochstein will attend the document exchange ceremony. The two Israeli and Lebanese delegations will sit in two distinct rooms of the UN base and will not meet, precisely to prevent this agreement from being perceived as a political and diplomatic normalization between two countries, in a state of belligerence since their birth more than 70 years ago. .

Agreement with Israel, today Hezbollah leader speech

Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of the anti-Israeli Lebanese Hezbollah, will give a televised speech today at 4 pm local time (3 pm in Italy), broadcast from an unknown location for security reasons, in correspondence with the document exchange ceremony between Lebanon and Israel for the “historic” agreement on the definition of maritime borders and the sharing of energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The Party of God, supported by Iran, has effectively approved the agreement with Israel, signed today by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, a close ally of the Lebanese Shiite movement. Local media underline how Nasrallah, leader of an armed political group that for decades has based popular legitimacy on the rhetoric of the fight against Israel, will deliver a speech today in which he will return to threaten Israel with armed retaliation in case of “violations” of the agreement.