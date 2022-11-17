Listen to the audio version of the article

The price of gas trading on the TTF platform in Amsterdam continues to deflate to 107 euros per MWh, dropping a further 6%, while details of the possible “price cap” of the European Union emerge, which will now have to be examined by the States members in view of the extraordinary Energy Council on 24 November.

In the light of the energy crisis, triggered by the war in Ukraine, what in detail does the EU Commission propose to stop speculation on methane? The document, entitled “Outline of a gas market correction mechanism”, already states in the first marginal note that it is “a basis for further discussions on the mechanism in question”, therefore susceptible to modifications.

The objectives of the EU

The objectives are clear: «The market correction mechanism must satisfy two fundamental criteria: to act as an effective tool against excessive and extraordinarily high gas prices» and «to be activated only if prices reach exceptional levels (compared to global markets), at the in order to avoid significant market disturbances and interruptions of supply contracts, with potentially serious risks for the security of supply”.

In reality, the document does not set a hypothetical ceiling on the gas price (Brussels limits itself to leaving blank spaces still to be filled in on the figures) but gives a time reference: «Past data, such as the exceptional increase of prices recorded in the month of August 2022, can provide indications for defining the price levels at which a market correction mechanism could be activated” (i.e. when it exceeded 300 euros per MWh for the first time).

The market response

While waiting for the negotiations between the Member States to lead to an agreement, an initial positive reaction has already arrived from the market, given the easing of prices in the last few hours. Generally speaking, «in tackling the energy crisis of 2023 – Robeco asset management writes this morning – Europe will have to find a compromise between efficiency and economic security. Increasing energy efficiency will not be enough to free the region from Russian gas. Price caps aimed at ensuring the energy security of low-income households can also stimulate demand, intensifying the energy crisis. On the other hand, the experts point out, “necessity is the mother of invention and we expect to observe an alignment of the objectives of the energy transition with the acceleration of energy security and the reduction of the carbon footprint”.