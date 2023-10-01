Gas Service in Havana Temporarily Impacted by Maintenance Work

Gas Service in Havana to be Affected by Maintenance Work

Havana residents will experience a disruption in gas service due to maintenance work taking place from Sunday until Tuesday, according to a statement by the Manufactured Gas Company. The ENERGAS production plant will undergo repair work, leading to a decrease in the volume of natural gas supplied to the capital during this period.

Starting from 9:00 pm on Sunday and continuing until 6:00 am on Tuesday, the municipalities of Plaza de la Revolución, Cerro, Old Havana, Centro Habana, 10 de Octubre, Playa, and Marianao will be partially or completely affected by the gas service disruption. The official press provided these details regarding the maintenance work.

The announcement follows recent maintenance in the Refrigeration Section of ENERGAS, which commenced on September 20. As a result of this maintenance, the presence of a fuel odor persisted in various parts of the city for nine days. However, the Manufactured Gas Company stated that the ongoing work at the plant will enhance the reliability of natural gas distribution, which should alleviate such issues in the future.

In late September, the Cuba-Petroleum Union (CUPET) announced that the Ñico López refinery had resumed the processing of crude oil. Consequently, the scent of gas would become noticeable, further adding to the existing odor problem.

Authorities emphasized the necessity of reporting any gas odors through the designated channels. Individuals can make use of established telephone numbers such as 7 204 5252, 7 204 5253, and 7 207 6769, or join the Telegram channel provided for this specific purpose.

Residents are advised to stay updated on further announcements and contact the relevant authorities in case of emergencies or gas-related concerns.

