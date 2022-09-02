Germany and France “gas shortage” spills over to Switzerland this winter, the power supply is urgent

CCTV news client news Right now, European countries are in full swing to reserve natural gas for the winter this year. However, due to the sharp drop in natural gas from Russia, the energy supply situation in Europe is tight. Affected by this, Switzerland, which mainly relied on Germany and France for power supply in winter, was also affected. In addition, the construction of its own natural gas storage was lagging behind, and the risk of power shortage in Switzerland this winter continued to increase.

Switzerland, with its mountains and lakes, is not a small energy country. On the contrary, relying on hundreds of hydropower stations in the heart of the Alps, Switzerland can easily meet the country’s electricity needs in summer.

But when winter comes, domestic energy demand surges, river levels drop, hydropower capacity dwindles, and Switzerland, which lacks natural gas storage facilities, can only import electricity from neighboring Germany and France.

However, this winter, it will not be easy for Switzerland to import electricity from Germany and France as usual.

Stephane Genou, a professor at the Western Swiss Higher Professional Institute: We will not be able to import electricity from Germany, and the Germans will not be able to supply the 10% share. Another problem is on the French side, where nearly half of French nuclear power plants are shut down.

Another unfavorable situation for Switzerland is that the EU may give priority to ensuring the power supply of its internal member states. In the context of the current overall energy shortage in Europe, non-EU member Switzerland can only wait for electricity imports in a lower order.

Nicolas Wurtrich, member of the Nature Conservation Group: Switzerland may be too dependent on hydropower, seeking electricity generated by dams, and has lagged far behind neighboring countries in energy construction such as solar energy. Switzerland has a limited land area (so) to explore other energy solutions.