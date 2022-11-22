Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Commission proposes the introduction of a ceiling on the price of gas at 275 euro Mhw for two weeks. So foresees a draft which has so far left the actual level of the roof blank. A “last resort” price cap on the TTF market – the Amsterdam gas exchange – which can only be activated in the face of “extraordinarily high” gas prices.

The idea of ​​capping prices has divided EU countries for many months. The Commission’s latest proposal will be discussed on Thursday by the energy ministers of the 27 member countries of the bloc. The Commission wants to propose a higher price than that requested by countries supporting the ceiling, such as Italy.

The Commission’s draft states that the market correction mechanism serves to avoid a repeat of the price spikes seen last August, when on August 26, FTT prices for the previous month approached €314/MWh and remained above €225/MWh for two weeks in a row. Ministers will discuss the cap formula, the exact level of the cap and the size of the gap between the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) – the Netherlands-based gas exchange – on Thursday which serves as a benchmark for pipeline gas in Europe – and global LNG prices. According to diplomatic sources, skeptics have raised a number of concerns, including ensuring that a cap does not lead to an increase in gas consumption , legal risks to existing long-term contracts and the drive for more trade to the over-the-counter (OTC) market and third countries. EU countries are unlikely to agree on these details c Roofing announcements this week.

It will probably still take time: an Energy Council is on the agenda for 19 December, close to the Christmas break.

In the meantime, the European Council will be held on 15 and 16 December, with the heads of state and government meeting in Brussels: it will be the first European Council attended by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.