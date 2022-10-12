Listen to the audio version of the article

Like the Crimean bridge, Nord Stream can soon be back in operation. Repairing, together with the gas pipeline, relations between Europe and Russia.

Russian Energy Week seems to reinvigorate Vladimir Putin. Speaking at the Forum, the president returned to attack the “acts of terrorism” committed and the countries benefiting from the sabotage at the end of September on the bottom of the Baltic Sea: a “dangerous precedent” for infrastructures around the world. Naming the United States, Poland and Ukraine, Putin accused “those who seek to definitively destroy the ties between Russia and the European Union and to politically subdue Europe, weakening its industrial potential, taking over the market”. Faced with the worried expectation of winter and cold, the resumption of Russian gas supplies is the immediate solution to the problem.

“The ball is in the field of the EU – said the head of the Kremlin, returning to the word” partner “-. If they want it, the taps open again and that’s it ». Putin said Moscow is in fact ready to restart via the undamaged Nord Stream 2 line. An offer, he clarified, that excludes countries that will agree to impose a ceiling on Russian gas prices. “A rash decision – Putin said in reference to the” price cap “- with which Western politicians are destroying the global gas market. economy, effectively threatening the well-being of billions of people. European citizens are suffering. As in the Middle Ages, people started stocking up on wood for the winter ».

An image that Putin likes to return to these days: the Russians know about the cold. After him, Aleksej Miller, CEO of Gazprom, also increased the dose: «Winters can be relatively mild – he granted the public Energy Week – but for a week or even just five days it will be extraordinarily cold. It is possible that entire cities and countryside – God forbid – freeze ».

Without citing his own sources, Miller said that in the peak period of demand, Europe could be short of 800 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. One third of the total consumption. And if Europe currently has 91% complete inventories, Miller looks to the end of spring, when stocks will have dropped to 5% and it will become much more difficult to replenish them for the following winter.

«Of course, Europe will survive – admitted the head of Gazprom – but what will happen in anticipation of the winters of 2023 and 2024? At that point it will be clear that the energy crisis will not be short-lived ». In Kazakhstan for a summit of Central Asian leaders, Putin will present on Thursday to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a second idea with which Russia aims to break the isolation: the creation of an energy hub in Turkey, making the Black Sea region “The main route for the supply of fuel and gas to Europe through Turkey”. A return to the past? Before conceiving Nord Stream to create alternative routes in northern Europe that excluded Kiev, the pipeline network that crosses Ukraine was at the center of Russian exports along with Blue Stream, of Eni and Gazprom, through the Black Sea.