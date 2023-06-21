Gasi se Google Archive | MobIT

Don’t let yourself run out of precious pictures and videos. You have less than a month to download them.

Izvor: Unsplash

If you exchanged multimedia files via Google application, now is the right time to review and download them, because the company warns its users that they will soon shut down the Album Archive service, after which all stored files will be deleted.

The users got notification that Google Album Archive will no longer be available after July 19, 2023, as well as a recommendation to use the Google Takeout tool to download a copy of the data from the outgoing service.

If you don’t know what Album Archive is or how to use Takout, we are here to help you.

What is Google Album Archive

Google Album Archive is a repository of images and videos that you shared on old Google services such as Hangouts or Google+. In addition, you may find Blogger and Picasa Web Albums files, old profile pictures or automatic backup files in it.

Some videos and pictures are also available in Google Photos, Blogger and Google Chat, but there are some that still exist in the Album Archive. If you have files that you don’t want to lose, you have a little less than a month left to download them.

How to download files

In order to download and save your files from being deleted from the Google Album Archive service, the company recommends that you use Google Takeouta dedicated data export tool, and the steps are as follows:

Open Google Takeout from the link above Mark only Album Archive from the list, then press the “Next step” button at the bottom Choose how you want to download the files, then click “Create Export” If you chose to receive a download link, it will be sent to your email as soon as the export is complete, open the link and download the files by clicking the “Download” button



See description

You still have a little time: Download your images before Google deletes them

Hide description

Source: SMARTLifeNo. image: 3 1 / 3 Source: SMARTLifeBr. image: 3 2 / 3 Source: SMARTLifeBr. image: 3 3 / 3 AD

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

