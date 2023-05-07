gasperini about the insulted vlahović | Sports

The well-known Italian coach made a somewhat surprising statement after insulting the Serbian football player.

Source: Profimedia

Dušan Vlahović responded to the racist insults of Atalanta fans by “dedicating” to them the celebration of his goal to “certify” the victory of Juventus in Bergamo. After the game, the coach of the home team, Gianpiero Gasperini, made a statement that surprised and even shocked many. He said: “There are many players of that ethnicity in Atalanta, like Đimđiti and Pasalić. Sometimes insults happen for another reason. You have to distinguish between racism and rudeness”.

His “confusion” of the ethnicity of Dušan Vlahović and the Croat Marij Pašalić can be understood, given that the greatest local athlete, Novak Djoković, had to explain for a long time that he is not a Croat, but a Serb, although of course he has nothing against anyone. However, many were surprised by the fact that Gasperini classified Vlahović and Berat Đimšiti, an Albanian with a Swiss passport, born in Switzerland, who hails from the village of Veliki Trnovac in Serbia, into the same ethnic group. He played for Switzerland through the youth categories, but in the end he chose to play for the “A” national team of Albania.

After Vlahović put his finger on his mouth and silenced the Atalanta fans after racist chants, the referee chased him around the field to show him a card. Juventus coach Max Allegri was asked if he expected the card shown to the Serbian centre-forward to be overturned, as was the case when Inter striker Romelu Lukaku was insulted.

“It’s not for me to say, there are people who are in charge of these things. We can say that Dusan played very well from the moment he entered, but these racist chants must be stopped. Likewise, as players and coaches and we have to ignore them. I know it’s not easy, but we’ll have to,” said the trophy-winning coach.

