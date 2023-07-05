Home » GATE The Iveco group company launches the new project: flexible rental of electric commercial vehicles – Companies
by admin
As announced in September 2022, GATE – Green & Advanced Transport Ecosystem – debuts in the Italian market with a pilot project.

The new Iveco Group company offers a pay-per-use and flexible formula for the long-term rental of 100% green commercial vehicles. After launching in Italy, the plan is to extend this innovative business model to other European countries in 2024.

GATE aims to revolutionize a very competitive market and represents a decisive step towards the future of sustainable and digital mobility. In response to the need for smart solutions for the energy transition in the transport sector, GATE has gone from being just an idea to becoming a complete ecosystem within a few months.

GATE’s advanced ecosystem offers three different packages: Easy, Energy and eManager. Each includes options for charging stations and dedicated services to meet different customer needs.

The most innovative feature of GATE is the pay-per-use formula, which allows the transition from a rental with a fixed monthly fee to a tailor-made offer focused on the estimated use of the vehicle by the user, with premium services and adjustments subsequent ones based on actual consumption.

The flexibility of the formula allows customers to choose the best solution for their needs, from last mile deliveries to long-haul transport. GATE’s offer at the launch features the new eDAILY, IVECO’s electric commercial vehicle, while in the near future the offer will be expanded to include electric trucks for heavy transport, batteries and fuel cells.

