Executive Summary:Recently, under the guidance of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and sponsored by the China Association for the Promotion of International Exchanges of Non-governmental Organizations, the International Civil Society Jointly Implementing the Global Development Initiative Exchange Conference was held online and offline.

Recently, under the guidance of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and sponsored by the China Association for the Promotion of International Exchanges of Non-governmental Organizations, the International Civil Society Jointly Implementing the Global Development Initiative Exchange Conference was held online and offline. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the conference. The theme of the conference was “Jointly Build a Global Development Community to Help Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”. About 400 representatives of politicians, former dignitaries, diplomatic envoys in China, NGOs, think tanks and enterprises attended the conference. More than 1,000 NGOs, think tanks, enterprises and media signed the Joint Declaration on the Joint Implementation of the Global Development Initiative by International Civil Society, demonstrating the determination and confidence of civil society in various countries to discuss global development plans.

In recent years, China has been actively working with the international civil society to gather civil forces to promote global development and prosperity, and to promote the building of a global development community.

Teaching people how to fish, delivering hope for development

“Thank you ‘Chinese mothers’ for their help and care. I will study hard and hope to help the Nepalese people like you.” Bai Xiaomei, a Nepalese girl, expressed her wish in fluent Chinese. She also has another title: “Mulan Girl”. In October 2018, under the guidance of the Beijing Women’s Federation, the “Mulan POWER” charity fund was jointly established by the Beijing Women’s and Children’s Development Foundation and the Beijing Women’s International Exchange Center, aiming to promote friendly exchanges and cooperation between women and children in various countries. The first project supported by the fund was the “Nepalese Poor Girls Education Assistance Program”, and Bai Xiaomei was one of the nine Nepalese girls who received the first grant.

Bai Xiaomei said that with the support of the project, their nine girls not only successfully completed their high school studies, but also worked hard to learn Chinese. All of them passed the Chinese proficiency test and reached the second-level standard. At present, two “Mulan girls” have been admitted to Chinese universities. In September this year, the second phase of the “Nepalese Poor Girls’ Education Program” will be launched, and 10 Nepalese girls will become recipients and are expected to continue to change their destiny through learning knowledge.

In July this year, a special training was launched at Zhejiang Wenzhou Medical University. More than 200 trainees from African countries such as Egypt, Cameroon, and Central Africa participated in the 2022 “Angel of Life” African midwife assistant training program online. In order to help African countries reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates, in 2018, Ambow Zhiyuan International Cultural Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd., together with Wenzhou Medical University, Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association and other institutions, launched the “Angel of Life” African midwife assistant training program. From 2018 to 2019, more than 40 African trainees received training in Wenzhou. “If more people know about midwifery, they can help more pregnant women.” Tanzanian student Muacha Hapinis Tibrus hopes to bring the knowledge he has learned back to his motherland and contribute his own contribution to the promotion of maternal and child health in Africa. strength.

Anna Ann Marie from Ghana is a Gynecology student. She said: “I want to teach the knowledge I learned in China to more people and spread it further through them. At the same time, I also hope that more Chinese doctors can come to Africa to impart medical experience to local medical staff, so that more African people benefit.”

International civil society forces are an important force in promoting social progress. “We need to focus on poverty reduction, public health, education, digital connectivity and industrialization to make sustainable development work for everyone. Countries must realize that the only way to overcome global challenges is knowledge sharing, multilateralism and regional cooperation, which It is in everyone’s interest.” Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said at the conference via video: “We need to revive cooperation and solidarity on the basis of multilateralism, and work together towards a more inclusive, sustainable and sustainable development. A resilient future.”

Delivering charcoal in the snow to help people’s livelihood

In June of this year, a strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, causing nearly 4,000 casualties in the hard-hit provinces of Paktika and Khost. After the disaster, the aid from China immediately crossed the Pamirs and arrived in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Afghanistan. Chinese social organizations, Chinese companies in Afghanistan and overseas Chinese also acted quickly to participate in the post-disaster reconstruction in Afghanistan.

In both Chinese and Pashto, there are words like “adversity sees the truth”. A few days after the earthquake, the working group of Beijing Pinglan Public Welfare Foundation in Afghanistan came to the Bemar area of ​​Afghanistan, and delivered flour, cooking oil, rice and other relief materials to 125 families in the five affected villages. The affected people sent milk powder, clothing, etc. Overseas Chinese in Afghanistan purchased medicines, tents, etc., and raised funds to transport them to the disaster area. Shamsuddin Haqyar, Acting Director of the Public Relations Department of the Afghan Ministry of Disaster Management, expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by all sectors of the Chinese society.

In Mongolia, another neighboring country of China, when winter comes, many herdsmen will slaughter a lot of livestock due to lack of water sources. “After the winter is the most difficult time for livestock to drink water. Under the temperature of minus 20 to 30 degrees Celsius, it is difficult to find a water source that has not been frozen. In the past, only by reducing the number of cattle and sheep to ensure water supply, many calves who have not grown up. The lambs can only be sold.” A herdsman told the person in charge of the “Friends of the Silk Road” Happiness Spring Project in China and Mongolia.

In order to solve this problem, the China Peace and Development Foundation cooperated with Mongolia to launch the “Silk Road Friends” happiness spring project between China and Mongolia. We dug 15 wells in 9 counties in Kent Province, Mongolia, taught the herdsmen how to use and maintain the wells, provided filter elements and other consumables, and met the drinking water needs of more than 36,000 livestock on 22,500 hectares of pastures. With the “Fun of Happiness”, the problem of insufficient water supply in winter in these pastures has been greatly improved. “These wells help our cattle and sheep grow smoothly!” The herdsmen were delighted and repeatedly expressed their gratitude to the Chinese aid workers. The Mongolian Prime Minister’s Office also expressed its gratitude to the China Peace and Development Foundation.

Former Speaker of the European Parliament and President of the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation Schultz said that China‘s contribution to global development is based on its own rich experience. China has successfully eliminated absolute poverty, made important contributions to global poverty reduction, and defined the goals of social development in the next stage and the measures to be taken. Now, China is extending a helping hand to other countries and actively responding to their development needs, demonstrating the responsibilities of a responsible major country.

Act together to create a better life

One pragmatic cooperation after another has enabled the people of more countries to achieve common development.

The International Smile Children Project initiated by China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (now renamed China Rural Development Foundation) has been implemented in five countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, Nepal, Myanmar and Pakistan. , to help them grow up healthy and return to school. By the end of 2021, a total of 91,438 people have been benefited.

In June this year, the donation ceremony of the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation Emergency Aid Food Package Project was held at the Cortana School in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The food package benefited 1,150 students from 4 schools in Colombo.

In January this year, a volcano erupted in the waters off Tonga, a Pacific island country. The Red Cross Society of China urgently dispatched 3,000 family bags containing blankets, umbrellas, flashlights, sanitary products, etc., to assist the Red Cross Society of Tonga in its disaster-fighting operations and to provide protection for the basic living of the affected people. The Red Cross Society of China also donated 260 sets of water purification equipment to Tonga to help the local solve problems such as drinking water pollution and people’s difficulty in drinking water…

At the International Civil Society Joint Implementation of Global Development Initiative Exchange Conference, the establishment of the “International Civil Society Implementation of Global Development Initiative Project Library” was announced, including the Peace Development Fund Project, the “Poverty Alleviation by Civil Society” project, the International Smiling Children Project, and the International Love Package Project. 30 pragmatic cooperation projects including etc. Among them, the Peace Development Fund project launched by the China Peace and Development Foundation will invest 100 million yuan in developing countries to carry out livelihood projects in the fields of health, poverty reduction, education, etc., in order to deepen cooperation in anti-epidemic and poverty reduction, and promote economic recovery and improve people’s lives. Shabazz, Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League (Shea) and Prime Minister of the Government, said that policies that help promote sustainable development should be implemented in mechanisms at the national, regional and international levels, and relevant mechanisms under the UN framework should also play a role , to realize the interconnection of developing countries in finance, resources, science and technology, and to accelerate the development of developing countries.

The conference also announced the launch of an international non-governmental poverty reduction cooperation network to build a platform for civil society in various countries to jointly promote the development of international poverty reduction. Dominica Labour Party leader and Prime Minister Skerritt said: “The Global Development Initiative will maximize the advantages of multilateral cooperation mechanisms. The initiative is committed to turning new experiences into joint actions, in order to make full use of the diverse knowledge reserves and advantages of all parties. , technology provides a rare opportunity.”

Ahern, former prime minister of Ireland and co-chairman of the International Action Council, said that the current world economic situation is grim and conflicts broke out in some areas. Solving these problems requires unprecedented international cooperation. “The China Association for the Promotion of International Exchanges of Civil Organizations has been working hand in hand with its partners, hoping that the work carried out by the international civil society can make positive contributions to the promotion of global development.”

Development is the eternal theme of human society, and people of all countries are eagerly looking forward to realizing their yearning for a better life through development. The international civil society will build a more solid foundation of public opinion and provide stronger support for promoting the implementation of global development initiatives.

Original Title: Gathering Civil Forces to Promote Global Development (Sharing a Shared Destiny)