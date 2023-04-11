A little less than a month ago, on March 18, Gatibu made history by bringing together more than 7,000 people in Miribilla, the Bilbao Sports Palace. The Biscayan band thus demonstrated that it is, without a doubt, one of the most followed and loved bands on the Basque music scene. The reason was perfect: to celebrate their twentieth anniversary, which could not be celebrated in 2020 due to the pandemic, and to present their new album.

Now, the people of Gernika take the van to leave the Basque lands and present themselves on the peninsula “EH Dystopian”, an album where the group has worked on sounds that go beyond rock, to the point of achieving the most danceable album to date. A new sound in which they have combined electronic pop, funk, Latin influences, Caribbean melodies and rhythms africans. Likewise, they address important issues with an ironic tone and with an optimistic reading.

The first stop will be on Friday, April 14 in the 16 Tons of Valencia; a day later, they will take the stage of the Mon Live room in Madrid; and finally, the last appointment of his state mini-tour will pass through the Apolo 2 room in Barcelona. In these last two concerts, his countrymen Supercremalleras They will be in charge of opening the evening. Already in the middle of summer, you can also enjoy its fun and direct dance outside the Basque lands: in the soundtrackwhich is held from August 9 to 13 in Aranda de Duero.