The multi-platinum artist Gavin DeGraw will play the October 5th in the living room Razzmatazz 2 of Barcelona and the October 6 in the living room Mon Live of Madrid. The singer will present his latest project in Europe and the United Kingdom “Face The River”a personal story that fuses genres such as pop, soul, country, folk and funk.

Gavin considers the new album one of the most important works of his career. In fact, his family is the main theme of “Face The River”, recorded in the Nashville studio. The composer, with his inimitable voice and moving style, debuted in 2003 with the platinum record “Chariot”, which included the single “I Don’t Want To Be”. Years later, he released his self-titled album and it entered the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. In 2011, DeGraw continued to rack up hits and “Sweeter” it became a gold record.

His duet with the singer Colbie Caillat soon after, earned him a Grammy Award nomination for the song “We Both Know” for the film “A place of refuge”. In addition, DeGraw has shared the stage with artists such as Billy Joel, The Allman Brothers, Maroon 5 o Shania Twain. Las Appetizer They will go on sale on Friday. March 17 at 10:00 a.m. and they can be obtained in this link for Barcelona and in It is for the concert in Madrid.