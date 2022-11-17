Listen to the audio version of the article

There are at least 20 dead, including children, the victims of a large fire that broke out in a building in Jabalia in northern Gaza. Local sources report it. According to Wafa, the fire started from inside an apartment. The fire also caused several injuries. Firefighters, civil protection and emergency vehicles rushed to the scene in an attempt to put out the flames that had flared up. It is feared that the number of victims – some media refer to 7 children – is destined to increase. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.