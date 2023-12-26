Gaza, Christmas mass celebrated in the church transformed into a shelter – Corriere TV

Some representatives of the small Christian community of Gaza they held a Christmas service at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, which they also used as a shelter. It is the only Catholic church in Gaza city and a number of Christians sought refuge in the parish when the war began and hundreds of thousands were displaced in the south of the Strip. The parish, considered a safe place for those who live there, saw two of its faithful killed earlier this month, presumably by Israeli soldiers.

December 26, 2023 – Updated December 26, 2023, 11:07 am

