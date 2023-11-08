Gaza Conflict Leaves 10,000 Dead: A Month of Devastation

The conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, has claimed the lives of at least 10,000 people in Gaza. The horror started with an unprecedented attack by Hamas, resulting in over 1,400 people killed and more than 10,000 Palestinians dead. The war has also led to 5,400 injuries in Israel and more than 25,400 in Gaza. Additionally, more than 2.2 million people are living in the Gaza Strip, with over 200,000 homes reportedly damaged or destroyed.
The war has resulted in a massive hostage situation, with Hamas holding 242 Israelis and foreigners hostage, including over 30 children. There have also been significant displacement and destruction of infrastructure. Many homes in the Gaza Strip have been damaged, and more than 1.5 million people are internally displaced and seeking refuge in various places. The area is facing severe water shortages and imminent health risks.
The conflict has also led to the deaths of at least 175 health workers and 88 UN staff in Gaza. More than 46 journalists have also been killed, making it the deadliest month for journalists covering the conflict in the past three decades.
The situation in Gaza is dire, with limited access to basic necessities and essential services. The international community is calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid to address the catastrophic effects of the ongoing conflict.