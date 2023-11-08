Gaza Conflict Update: Israeli Troops in Heart of Gaza City, Gaza Strip Divided

**Video summary of the Israel – Hamas war: news from November 7, 2023**

As the Israel and Hamas conflict continues to escalate, CNN in Spanish provides a video summary of the latest developments on November 7, 2023.

The Israeli Army has reportedly assured that its troops are operating in the heart of Gaza City, signaling a significant advancement in their offensive against Hamas. Additionally, the Israeli Army claims to have divided the Gaza Strip into two, marking a strategic maneuver in their efforts to neutralize Hamas’ capabilities.

As tensions remain high and the situation continues to evolve, stay tuned for further updates on the Israel and Hamas war. For full coverage and additional news on the conflict, visit Google News.

